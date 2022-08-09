Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Gagnon Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,874 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.8% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,753. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

