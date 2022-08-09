Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

EPD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 53,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

