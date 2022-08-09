Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVST. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,636. Envista has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $93,850,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 140.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,385,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

