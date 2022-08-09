Enzyme Price Tops $27.51 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.51 or 0.00119422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,943 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,199 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

