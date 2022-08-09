EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250,591.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $250,591.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
