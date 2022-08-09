EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $312,881.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.01884948 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014725 BTC.
About EpiK Protocol
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
