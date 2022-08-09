Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

EPZM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,043. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.41.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Epizyme by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Epizyme by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

