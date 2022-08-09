EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,520. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.