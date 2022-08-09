Equal Tops One Day Volume of $658.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $350,301.20 and approximately $658.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

