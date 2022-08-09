Equalizer Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $984,885.99 and $21,890.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 156.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

