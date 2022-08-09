Equalizer Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $984,885.99 and $21,890.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 156.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
