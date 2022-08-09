ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,023. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

