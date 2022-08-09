ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

