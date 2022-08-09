Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 5,561 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.79% of OP Bancorp worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 25,057 shares of company stock worth $281,991 over the last ninety days.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OPBK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.