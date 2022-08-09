Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Range Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

