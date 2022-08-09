Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $302.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

