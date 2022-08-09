Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.6 %

Century Communities stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

