Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tivity Health by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 605.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

