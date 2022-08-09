Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Inotiv worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

