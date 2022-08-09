Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of X stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

