Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PVBC opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.