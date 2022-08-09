Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,428 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

DKNG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

