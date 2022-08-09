Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,703 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

