Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.
EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.60.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
