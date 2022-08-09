Evercore ISI Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $73.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 12,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

