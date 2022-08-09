Evercore ISI Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $81.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.
NYSE MET traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
