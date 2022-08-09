Evercore ISI Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $81.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

