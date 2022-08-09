Evercore ISI Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $3,117,553. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

