EverRise Trading Up 14.9% This Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00046235 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. "

