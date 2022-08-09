Evil Coin Price Tops $0.0029 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,123.02 and $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

