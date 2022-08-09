ExclusiveCoin Price Up 61.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $65,512.88 and approximately $41.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002478 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

