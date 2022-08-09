Exeedme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,361.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $223,361.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.