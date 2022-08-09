eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Activity

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.