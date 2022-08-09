eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
eXp World Stock Up 11.5 %
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
