eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,616,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,645 shares of company stock worth $8,069,416. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eXp World by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in eXp World by 109.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.