eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
eXp World Stock Up 11.5 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World
In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,616,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,645 shares of company stock worth $8,069,416. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eXp World by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in eXp World by 109.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
