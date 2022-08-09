Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

