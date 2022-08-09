Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

