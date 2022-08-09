Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 900.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 63,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $374.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

