F45 Training (FXLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 6,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,835. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Several brokerages have issued reports on FXLV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.