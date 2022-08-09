Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.8 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

