FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,617. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $221.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

