FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,298. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

