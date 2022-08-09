Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,401,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 156,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,048. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

