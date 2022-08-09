Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.12. 38,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,440. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

