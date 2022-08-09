Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $377.47. The stock had a trading volume of 189,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

