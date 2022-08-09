Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,701,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $174.60. 109,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

