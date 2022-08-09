Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 724,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,072,488. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

