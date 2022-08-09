Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.