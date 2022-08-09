First Long Island Investors LLC Has $51.34 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.50. 8,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $251.38.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

