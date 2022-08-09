First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 26,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,057 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

