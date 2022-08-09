First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,251,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.15. 10,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

