First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
