First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $132.98. Approximately 93,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 217,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
