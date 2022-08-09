First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $132.98. Approximately 93,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 217,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

